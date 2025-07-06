Nationals fire GM Mike Rizzo, manager Davey Martinez

The Washington Nationals have fired general manager Mike Rizzo and field manager Davey Martinez following a prolonged losing stretch and escalating calls for change from fans and analysts.

What we know:

Martinez was in his contract year, with a club option for 2026.

Rizzo, who has served as the architect of the Nationals since 2009 and helped guide the team to its first World Series title in 2019, departs after more than a decade at the helm.

The decision comes as the Nationals find themselves last in the National League East Division with a 37-53 record.

The backstory:

Martinez’s tenure with the Nationals will be remembered for its historic highs and recent lows. Hired ahead of the 2018 season, Martinez led the Nationals to their first-ever World Series championship in 2019, cementing his place in franchise lore. However, the years since that triumph have been marked by a protracted rebuild and a string of losing seasons, with the team failing to post a winning record since their championship run.

Rizzo has been regarded as one of the top general managers in baseball, receiving praise for his blockbuster trade of Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in return for a star young core of James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.

Sources told ESPN that the Nationals’ ownership opted for a complete reset of baseball operations, hoping to spark a turnaround after weeks of public criticism and declining performance on the field.

The move follows a period of speculation, with fans at Nationals Park vocally calling for change and media questioning the direction of the organization.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of our family and the Washington Nationals organization, I first and foremost want to thank Mike and Davey for their contributions to our franchise and our city," said Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner. "Our family is eternally grateful for their years of dedication to the organization, including their roles in bringing a World Series trophy to Washington, D.C. While we are appreciative of their past successes, the on-field performance has not been where we or our fans expect it to be. This is a pivotal time for our Club, and we believe a fresh approach and new energy is the best course of action for our team moving forward."

What's next:

Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager, Baseball Operations, Mike DeBartolo has been named Interim General Manager.

The Nationals say an announcement will be made on the interim manager sometime on Monday.

