A 78-year-old Virginia man reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside his vehicle after it was pulled from the Occoquan River, authorities said.

What we know:

Quang Hang of Chantilly had not returned home after leaving for a vehicle inspection in Leesburg on Dec. 1. Detectives launched an extensive search, using helicopters, reviewing security footage, and checking area hospitals.

On Dec. 8, officials located Hang’s car submerged near Old Colchester Road in Lorton. When the vehicle was recovered, Hang was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said foul play is not suspected, though a death investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Missing 78-year-old Virginia man found dead in car submerged in Occoquan River