Mike Rizzo, Davey Martinez fired by Washington Nationals; fans reflect on end of an era

The Brief Nationals fire GM Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez after another losing season. The team sits last in the NL East, with no winning seasons since their 2019 World Series title. Fans at Nats Park say change was tough—but necessary to move forward.



The Washington Nationals have parted ways with longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez, ending a major chapter in franchise history following yet another losing season.

The decision, announced Sunday, came just hours after the Nationals were swept at home by the Boston Red Sox and dropped to the bottom of the National League East. The team is 37-53.

READ MORE: Nationals fire GM Mike Rizzo, manager Davey Martinez

End of an era

What we know:

Rizzo and Martinez were pivotal in Washington’s 2019 World Series title run, the only championship in franchise history, but the team has not posted a winning record since.

Nationals ownership is now pursuing a full reset of its baseball operations in hopes of sparking a turnaround after weeks of public frustration and poor on-field performance.

Rizzo had been with the club for more than a decade. Martinez took over managerial duties in 2018 and led the team to its most successful season a year later.

Fans support change

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh spoke with fans at Nationals Park on Monday, where reactions mostly supported the change.

"I think there could be a change needed," said Rachel Heatherly. "They have been losing a lot."

"I think it's tough," said Matthew Nowicky, a longtime fan of the Nationals who celebrated the World Series victory in 2019. "They both did a great job bringing that to D.C., but it’s been a long time since then."

"The stadium looks pretty empty these days, so in order to show the fans that something is being done, I understand why they would do that," he continued.

The team is expected to name an interim manager on Monday. The Nationals open a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The World Series Trophy is seen on display during the visit of the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, on the South Portico balcony of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)