Mike Gill carjacking: What we know about former Trump official who died days after shot in rampage

FOX 5 has learned that Mike Gill has died from injuries sustained on Monday, January 29, after police say he was shot by 28-year-old Artell Cunningham during a carjacking spree. A previous version of this story appears below.

Mike Gill, a married father of three who was also a member of former President Donald Trump's administration, was shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C. Monday night.

Here’s what we learned about him following the shooting:

- Investigators have not publicly identified Gill as one of the victims. However, FOX 5 spoke with family who said he was critically injured after being shot Monday evening.

- It was around 5:45 p.m. Monday when Gill was attacked. Police say he was sitting inside his vehicle that was parked in the 900 block of K Street in northwest Washington when the suspected gunman entered and shot him.

- The attack on Gill was the first of many reported in the carjacking rampage. Later that same night, and less than a mile away, the same gunman is suspected of shooting and killing another driver before stealing his 2016 Chrysler 200.

- Police said after Gill was shot, he exited his car and walked to the sidewalk where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he remains.

- Witnesses to the shooting approached detectives and gave them information that helped track down the suspect.

- Gill is currently senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council. Their website describes the organization as "a trade association whose members are among the nation’s leading mortgage originators, servicers, insurers & data/settlement service providers."

- He worked as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration.

- "Something like this can happen anywhere, at any time, to anybody," said Michael Bennett in an interview with WTOP. Bennett, a former D.C. Board of Elections chairman, said he served on the board with Gill for six years. "It makes you feel really vulnerable and frightened about almost being anywhere, the senselessness of this."

- Gill’s family released the following statement to FOX 5:

"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague. He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved. His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has have received during this difficult time. Mike's remarkable ability to connect with others transcends boundaries. His genuine interest in people and his innate ability to make everyone feel valued and included have been instrumental in fostering a sense of community wherever he goes. Whether it's through his infectious laughter, his genuine concern for others, or his innate ability to find common ground, Mike is a catalyst for unity and friendship. The most important thing about Mike that all of his friends know is how much he loves his family and how proud he is of his three children. You can't know Mike without hearing proud stories of each one of his kids, and hearing about his love and respect for his wife, Kristina."

Police believe the same suspect who shot Gill tried to steal a vehicle around 7 p.m. that same night from the 1000 block of 3rd Street. Investigators say about 10 minutes after that, the suspect approached a man and woman in the 1200 block of 3rd Street and demanded their keys. Detectives say he shot the man and fled in the victim’s vehicle. That man later died at a nearby hospital.

After two more carjackings, the suspect then allegedly fired at a D.C. police officer along I-295 and a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along I-95 in Laurel.

It was early Tuesday morning when the suspect was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officer after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham.

The suspect has not been identified. Police say he had a minor criminal history in both the District and in Maryland. They also say they believe he suffered from mental health issues. The investigation is ongoing.