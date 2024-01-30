Housing Policy Council executive in critical condition after being shot in DC crime spree

Mike Gill, a married father of three, is in critical condition in the hospital after his family says he was shot during Monday night's wild crime spree.

The family told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that the incident occurred in the 900 block of K Street NW around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered Gill's car, shot him, and ran away.

Gill is the senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council. He previously served as the Republican representative on the D.C. Board of Elections.

Metropolitan Police Department officials believe after the suspect shot Mr. Gill, the suspect stole a Chrysler 200 and shot and killed the car owner on the 1000 block of 3rd Street NE. Two New Carrollton police officers shot and killed the suspect Tuesday morning.

Mr. Gill's family sent Stone the following statement:

"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague. He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved. His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has have received during this difficult time. Mike's remarkable ability to connect with others transcends boundaries. His genuine interest in people and his innate ability to make everyone feel valued and included have been instrumental in fostering a sense of community wherever he goes. Whether it's through his infectious laughter, his genuine concern for others, or his innate ability to find common ground, Mike is a catalyst for unity and friendship. The most important thing about Mike that all of his friends know is how much he loves his family and how proud he is of his three children. You can't know Mike without hearing proud stories of each one of his kids, and hearing about his love and respect for his wife, Kristina."

