MGM National Harbor announces reopening date

Another DMV hotspot is on the verge of reopening.

MGM National Harbor announced on Tuesday that it will reopen on Monday, June 29 at 6 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The casino closed its doors in March when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan directed entertainment venues across the state to shut down as the novel coronavirus began to spread.

RELATED: Hogan closes all Maryland casinos, race tracks over coronavirus concerns

Maryland is currently in phase 2 of its COVID-19 “Road to Recovery” plan designed to restore the state’s once-thriving economy.

Last Friday, casinos across the state were permitted to begin reopening.

Advertisement

RELATED: Casinos open up across Maryland

The state feared it could lose nearly $250 million in revenues because of casino closures.

