Hogan closes all Maryland casinos, race tracks over coronavirus concerns

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is closing every casino, race track and simulcast betting facility in the state in a bid to battle coronavirus.

The closures will start Monday and last indefinitely at:

MGM National Harbor

Live! Casino & Hotel

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Hollywood Casino Perryville

Ocean Downs Casino

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

Laurel Park

Pimlico Race Course

Timonium Race Course

Fair Hill Races

Rosecroft Raceway

Ocean Downs

All simulcast betting facilities in the state

The announcement came shortly after Hogan announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 31, from 26. The cases are mostly clustered in suburban Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

