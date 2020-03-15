Hogan closes all Maryland casinos, race tracks over coronavirus concerns
article
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is closing every casino, race track and simulcast betting facility in the state in a bid to battle coronavirus.
The closures will start Monday and last indefinitely at:
MGM National Harbor
Live! Casino & Hotel
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
Hollywood Casino Perryville
Ocean Downs Casino
Advertisement
Rocky Gap Casino Resort
Laurel Park
Pimlico Race Course
Timonium Race Course
Fair Hill Races
Rosecroft Raceway
Ocean Downs
All simulcast betting facilities in the state
The announcement came shortly after Hogan announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 31, from 26. The cases are mostly clustered in suburban Montgomery and Prince George's counties.