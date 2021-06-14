MGM National Harbor announces live entertainment lineup for 2021

The Theater at MGM National Harbor has announced the return of live entertainment with concerts, comedians and more scheduled to take the stage in July.

"Our Theater is such an integral part of what makes MGM National Harbor the go-to entertainment destination for the region. The opportunity to welcome back live audiences with iconic names Sebastian Maniscalco is a moment we’ve been anticipating for a long time," said Jorge Perez, President & Chief Operating Officer, MGM National Harbor.

Here is the full lineup:

- Sebastian Maniscalco: Thursday, July 22, 2021

- Jon Dorenbos: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

- The Price is Right: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

- Boyz II Men: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

- Neha Kakkar: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

- I Mom So Hard: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

- Counting Crows: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

- Charlie Wilson: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

- Alejandro Sans: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

- Rain Beatles Tribute: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

- Deon Cole: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 & Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

- Judas Priest: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

- Temps & Tops: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

- Los Ángeles Azules: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

- Anthony Hamilton: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

- Gilberto Santa Rosa: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Tickets for Sebastian Maniscalco go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 and can be purchased online at mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com.

M life Rewards members will receive access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, June 17.