DC COVID-19 restrictions lifted: Everything you can do in the District

All capacity restrictions in D.C. have officially been lifted as of June 11, which includes restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and more. However, some CDC guidelines are still in place.

Here are the venues where all capacity restrictions are now lifted in D.C.:

- Bars and nightclubs

- Restaurants

- Large sports and entertainment venues

- Weddings and special events

- Business meetings and seated conventions

- Places of worship

- Non-essential retail

- Personal services

- Private at-home gatherings

- Libraries, museums and galleries

- Recreation centers

- Gyms and fitness centers

- Pools

- Office space

- Schools

- Childcare

Residents, workers and visitors in the District will still be required to follow CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Fully vaccinated people are reminded to continue to take prevention measures by wearing a mask when necessary and washing their hands. Unvaccinated people are reminded to wear a mask, stay six feet apart and wash their hands.

DC Health encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and continue to get tested if they feel sick.