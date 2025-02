Metrobus operating under severe snow plan Wednesday

The Brief Metrobus will operate under a severe snow plan starting Wednesday due to a winter storm that immobilized dozens of buses on Tuesday night. While Metrorail service remains normal, the snow plan will affect 42 out of 193 bus routes, limiting service to major roads and causing potential delays, detours, and increased wait times. Metro officials confirmed that 40 buses were stuck Tuesday night in the ice and snow. MetroAccess expects normal service with possible weather-related delays.



Metrobus is operating under a severe snow plan on Wednesday after a fast-moving winter storm immobilized dozens of buses Tuesday night.

Severe snow plan

While Metrorail service will remain normal, the snow plan will impact 42 out of 193 bus routes.

Service will be limited to major roads only, and passengers should anticipate delays, detours, and increased wait times.

Metro officials advise passengers to plan accordingly and check for updates before traveling.

Storm immobilized dozens of buses

Officials with the transit agency confirmed that 40 buses were unable to move Tuesday night after getting stuck in the ice and snow. Metro activated its snow plan at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, suspending or rerouting buses in problem areas.

MetroAccess expects to run normal service with the potential for weather-related delays.

Full list of Metrobus delays:

1A Severe Snow Detour

1B No Service

1C No Service

2A Regular Route

2B No Service

3F No Service

3Y No Service

4B No Service

7A Severe Snow Detour

7M Regular Route. Service only operates if the federal government is open.

8W No Service

10A No Service

10B No Service

11Y No Service

16A No Service

16C No Service

16E No Service

16M Severe Snow Detour

16Y No Service

17B No Service

17G No Service

17K No Service

17M No Service

18G No Service

18J No Service

18P No Service

21C No Service

22A No Service

22F No Service

23A No Service

23B Severe Snow Detour

23T No Service

25B No Service

26A No Service

28A Severe Snow Detour

28F No Service

29G No Service

29K No Service

29N Severe Snow Detour

31 No Service

32 Severe Snow Detour

33 Regular Route

36 Severe Snow Detour

38B No Service

42 No Service

43 No Service

52 No Service

54 Severe Snow Detour

59 No Service

60 No Service

62 No Service

63 No Service

64 No Service

70 Regular Route

74 No Service

79 Regular Route

80 Severe Snow Detour

83 Severe Snow Detour

86 No Service

89M No Service

90 Regular Route

92 No Service

96 No Service

A2 No Service

A4 No Service

A6 Severe Snow Detour

A7 No Service

A8 Severe Snow Detour

A12 Severe Snow Detour

A31 No Service

A32 No Service

A33 No Service

B2 Severe Snow Detour

B21 No Service

B22 No Service

B24 No Service

B27 No Service

C2 No Service

C4 Severe Snow Detour

C8 No Service

C11 No Service

C12 No Service

C13 No Service

C14 No Service

C21 No Service

C22 Regular Route

C25 No Service

C26 No Service

C29 No Service

D2 No Service

D4 No Service

D6 No Service

D8 No Service

D12 Severe Snow Detour

D14 No Service

D31 No Service

D32 No Service

D33 No Service

D34 No Service

D51 No Service

E2 No Service

E4 No Service

F1 No Service

F4 Severe Snow Detour

F6 No Service

F8 No Service

F12 No Service

F13 No Service

F14 No Service

G2 No Service

G8 No Service

G12 No Service

G14 No Service

H2 No Service

H4 Severe Snow Detour

H6 No Service

H8 No Service

H9 No Service

H12 No Service

J1 No Service

J2 Regular Route

J12 No Service

K2 No Service

K6 Severe Snow Detour

K12 No Service

L2 Regular Route

L8 No Service

L12 Severe Snow Detour

M4 No Service

M6 No Service

MWY No Service

N2 No Service

N4 No Service

N6 No Service

NH1 No Service

NH2 No Service

P6 Severe Snow Detour

P12 Severe Snow Detour

P18 No Service

Q2 No Service

Q4 No Service

Q6 Severe Snow Detour

R1 No Service

R2 No Service

R4 No Service

R12 No Service

REX No Service

S2 Severe Snow Detour

S9 No Service

S35 No Service

S41 No Service

T2 No Service

T14 No Service

T18 Severe Snow Detour

U4 No Service

U5 No Service

U6 No Service

U7 No Service

V2 No Service

V4 Severe Snow Detour

V7 No Service

V8 Severe Snow Detour

V12 No Service

V14 No Service

W1 No Service

W2 Severe Snow Detour

W3 No Service

W4 No Service

W5 No Service

W6 No Service

W8 No Service

W14 No Service

W45 No Service

W47 No Service

X2 Regular Route

X3 No Service

X8 No Service

X9 No Service

Y2 Regular Route

Y7 No Service

Y8 No Service

Z2 No Service

Z6 No Service

Z7 No Service

Z8 Severe Snow Detour

