DC snow forecast: Slick roads, bus delays as winter storm impacts region

A quick-moving winter storm was responsible for hundreds of crashes across the Washington, D.C. region from Tuesday night into Wednesday as several inches of snow fell across the area.

The snow began falling Tuesday night and caused slick and hazardous conditions along untreated surfaces. The slippery road conditions made for difficult Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Hundreds of crashes reported as snow blankets area

Virginia State Police reported 849 crashes statewide, including 87 with injuries on Tuesday. The National Weather Service advised drivers to delays travel if possible, and to drive with extreme caution only if necessary.

In D.C., Metro officials confirmed that 40 buses were immobilized Tuesday night in the ice and snow. The transit agency activated its snow plan at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, suspending or rerouting buses in problem areas.

Metrobus under severe snow plan

Metrobus will operate under a severe snow plan on Wednesday. While Metrorail service will remain normal, the snow plan will impact 42 out of 193 bus routes.

Service will be limited to major roads only, and passengers should anticipate delays, detours, and increased wait times. Metro officials advise passengers to plan accordingly and check for updates before traveling.

The NWS advised to beware of sudden changes in visibility and to leave plenty of room between you and the vehicles ahead of you

They also said to allow extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden braking or acceleration. Extra caution is advised on hills or when making turns.

Schools and commutes disrupted by hazardous conditions

