Metrobuses stranded across DC as heavy snow, ice impact roads

The Brief Heavy snow and ice stranded dozens of buses across the D.C. region. At least seven buses were stuck on 14th Street NW in D.C., with drivers waiting for guidance. Metro confirms 40 buses immobilized due to hazardous road conditions, with passengers receiving updates. Metro activated its snow plan at 8 p.m., suspending or rerouting buses in problem areas.



A blast of heavy snow and ice is crippling Metrobus service across the D.C. region, leaving dozens of buses stranded and commuters stuck as road conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Snow, ice impacting Metrobus routes

The backstory:

In Northwest D.C., at least seven Metro buses are immobilized along 14th Street NW near Montague Street, their wheels spinning on ice as snowfall continues to pile up.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spotted Metrobus operators stepping out of their vehicles, discussing options as they waited for instructions from supervisors.

Passengers on board are receiving updates as Metro works to find a solution.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority confirmed that approximately 40 bus operators throughout the region have reported being unable to proceed due to the hazardous conditions. Some drivers have pulled over in unsafe conditions, waiting for assistance before attempting to continue their routes.

What they're saying:

"Metro has approximately 40 bus operators across the region that have reported their bus is unable to proceed with scheduled trips and are immobile due to deteriorating weather conditions," Metro said in a statement. "Others have reported unsafe conditions and are holding until a supervisor arrives. Customers aboard these buses are being provided updates related to their route."

As conditions worsened, Metro implemented a severe snow plan at 12 a.m., suspending or rerouting buses in problem areas.

With side roads covered in snow and ice, and major routes becoming impassable, authorities are urging residents to avoid travel unless necessary.

Metro teams continue working to move stranded buses and get passengers to safer locations as the storm persists.

