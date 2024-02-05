Metro fare hikes expected as WMATA faces $750M budget shortfall

Leaders with the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority unveiled their plan to overcome a $750 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2025 on Monday.

WMATA has warned about a so-called "fiscal cliff" for months, as federal pandemic funding has run out, and it seeks the best way to fund itself.

At one point, a budget scenario included draconian cuts to service, the potential for 20 or 30 minutes in between trains, and significantly slashing bus routes.

General Manager Randy Clarke and other members of leadership shared a plan Monday that will fill that budget gap with a combination of additional subsidies from contributing jurisdictions, administrative and service changes, and a 12.5% fare increase.

The base fair during the week would move from $2.00 to $2.25, the maximum fare would be capped at $6.75. Under the proposal, a $4.00 fare would become $4.50.

There was a plan for the next fiscal year to increase rush hour service to four hours in the morning and in the evening. Part of the proposed plan would be to have two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon, which is what WMATA is currently doing.

That, combined with an increase in the number of trains with six cars as opposed to eight, and the fare increase, would likely be the biggest impact riders could see.

Alice Kottmyer understands that the 12.5% could have a real impact on some families.

For her, the alternative of the proposed draconian cuts and dozens of minutes between trains is way worse.

"I wouldn’t like that at all," said Kottmyer, who commutes from Laurel, Maryland to Foggy Bottom, D.C.I’d have to talk to my employer about more telework then because that would be really draconian,"

Bernadette Mahoney doesn’t love the idea of an increase but will have to stomach it if it comes to be.

"I’m going to try to. I’m going to have to make it work. I’ve got no choice. I ride the train every day. I don’t have a car," Mahoney said.



According to WMATA estimates, these fare changes are expected to fill $24 million of the shortfall.

Riders who spoke with Fox 5 also said they have continued concerns about fare evasion and making sure people are paying their fair share.

WMATA is in the process of upgrading fare gates to be harder to jump. They estimate the new gates could contribute to an additional $12 million in revenue for the next fiscal year.

The budget proposal anticipates $480 million in additional contributions from D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

There would also be a pay freeze on many union employees, something the transit workers union head called unconscionable, and a pause on some longer-term projects WMATA had planned.

As for what’s next, this presentation will be made to the Metro Board on Thursday as they start to grapple with this proposal, which would only address this coming Fiscal Year.

General Manager Randy Clarke continues to advocate for a more stable, longer-term funding structure, something D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council President Phil Mendelson and Transportation Committee Chair Charles Allen advocated for in a letter last week announcing an additional $200 million contribution beyond their normal subsidy.