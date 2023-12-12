Metro proposes massive job and service cuts

Metro's new budget proposal calls for massive service cuts, an alarming number of layoffs, and fare increases as it looks for ways to close a $750 million deficit.

"There's an existential crisis at Metro. This is not part of that yearly game over annual budgets. These level of cuts are hard to imagine but need to be proposed. There are massive challenges ahead," said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke on Monday.

Here are some of the cuts proposed:

- Hiring freeze in January

- 2,300 full-time employees lose jobs on July 1, 2024

- Eliminate 67 of its 135 Metrobus lines, reduce service on 41 additional routes

- 20% increase in all fares and parking fees

- Rail service ends at 10pm - 7 days a week

- Close 10 stations with the lowest ridership

- Trains would run every 15 minutes during the week - no peak service

- Trains run every 20 minutes on weekends

The cuts would also reduce the presence of Metro Transit Police and scale back on some station repairs.

The budget will be proposed to the Metro Board on Thursday. Clarke said the budget will be voted on in April 2024.

In the meantime, Clarke said public hearings will be held.

Clarke said in order to avoid the extreme cuts, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia would need to contribute hundreds of millions in funding.