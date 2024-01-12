Expand / Collapse search

Metro GM Randy Clarke discusses budget concerns, crime and other transit system’s challenges

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke joined FOX 5 to discuss the many challenge the transit system faces into the new year.

WASHINGTON - Metro General Manager Randy Clarke says the transit system is working hard to address all the challenges it faces in the new year.

Clarke joined FOX 5 to discuss budget concerns, crime and safety, fare enforcement, and how a potential move of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to northern Virginia would impact their operations there. 

