Metro approves more service, lower fares as DMV continues to reopen

Metro's Board of Directors approved improvements to Metrobus and Metrorail service on Thursday, including extended hours and lower fares to support the region's recovery and encourage more customers to return to transit.

Rail service will be extended to midnight, seven days a week, in July, and other bus and rail service improvements and fare changes will start being implemented in the fall, beginning Labor Day weekend.

Dates of key service changes and improvements will be made in future announcements. The improvements approved Thursday include:

METRORAIL

- More frequent all-day service, including weekends : Trains will operate every 6 minutes on the Red Line and every 12 minutes on all other lines, seven days a week during off-peak hours (beginning September on weekdays, late 2021 on weekends).

- Peak service improvements : On weekdays, trains will operate every 5 minutes on the Red Line (late 2021) and every 10 minutes on all other lines (September) during peak hours to accommodate return to work and school.

- Improved late night service and hours : Metrorail will extend operating hours to midnight, seven days a week (July). After 9:30 p.m., late-night train frequencies will improve to every 10 minutes on the Red Line, and every 15 minutes on all other lines (September). Operating hours will expand until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (September).

METROBUS

- Increased service : 20 bus lines will operate every 12 minutes or better, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week. 16 bus lines will operate every 20 minutes or better, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week. (September)

- Other improvements : Service restored or improved on an additional 46 bus routes. (September)

FARES

- Weekends : Flat fare of $2 on Metrorail. (September)

- Transfers : Free bus transfers to / from rail. (September)

