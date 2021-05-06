Metrobus to expand late-night service in June

After over a year of fluctuating availability and routes due to the pandemic, Metrobus will expand its late-night service in June.

Starting Sunday, June 6, late-night service will extend to 2 a.m. on dozens of routes throughout the D.C. region.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the changes are part of improvements to more than 60 Metrobus routes.

The extended availability includes the following from WMATA's website:

DC: 32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4, X2

MD: A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8

VA: 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B

Service restored to pre-pandemic levels:

DC: 60, W3 (Saturday)

MD: C29 (Saturday)

Weekend service restored:

DC: 62

Weekday service restored:

VA: 18J, 23B, 23T, 26A, 28F

New or extended routes to increase AM/PM rush hour service:

MD: C26

VA: 11C (New), 17K, 21C (New), 22F

Service adjustments will be implemented to improve service and reliability on the following routes (check timetables for schedule information):

DC: 30N, 30S, 32, 36, 64, 96, A2, A4, M4, W3, W5

MD: D13, D14, G12, G14

In addition, beginning July 10, 2021, Fairfax Connector will assume operations of five Metrobus routes – 3T, 15K, 3A, 29C, 29W - to restore and provide enhanced service to key areas in Fairfax County with connections to the McLean, East Falls Church, West Falls Church, and Pentagon Metrorail Stations. The routes will be operated by Fairfax Connector as follows:

- Fairfax Connector Route 703 (formerly Metrobus 3T)

- Fairfax Connector Route 715 (formerly Metrobus 15K)

- Fairfax Connector Route 803 (formerly Metrobus 3A)

- Fairfax Connector Route 834 (formerly Metrobus 29C)

- Fairfax Connector Route 835 (formerly Metrobus 29W)