DC nightclubs to resume normal operations as city continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions

The D.C. region continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions at entertainment facilities as coronavirus cases drop across the area.

Beginning on Friday, June 11, nightclubs and other entertainment venues in the District will be able to resume full normal operations.

Last month, D.C. relaxed their face covering guidelines saying fully vaccinated people needed to only wear their masks on public transportation, in schools, childcare facilities and healthcare settings, in homeless shelters, in correctional facilities and per workplace or establishment requirements.

Unvaccinated people are asked to continue wearing their masks.

The Washington Nationals will return to 100% capacity at Nationals Park starting Thursday.

Several walk-up vaccination sites will close later this month. Arena Stage will close on June 27, RISE Demonstration Center will close on June 30, UDC will close on June 24 and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will close on June 25.

LIST OF NIGHTCLUBS REOPENING IN DC:

Rosebar the Hip-Hop, R&B, and Latin club in Dupont Circle is having an event called "The Return"

ClubTimehri in Adams Morgan features reggae, dancehall, soca, and will be hosting a weekly event this Friday

Bliss Nightclub in North East D.C. will celebrate its reopening with a performance by Moneybagg Yo.

UltraBar in Chinatown will be hosting four parties in their venue, featuring your choice of Hip Hop, EDM, Dance, Top 40, and Latin Music

Viva La Bachata will have a Bachata day party on June 12th. Attendees at the outdoor are required to be fully vaccinated or show a 48-hour negative COVID-19 test.

Saint Yves an upscale club in Dupont Circle, will fully reopen June 11th, after being closed the entire pandemic

The Wonderland DC a dance club and dive bar is having a "Late Night Dance Party" this Friday, with live food available until 10 p.m.

Echostage is celebrating their June 11th reopening with a performance from the world-famous DJ Zedd.

DecadesDC this ‘90s and "Y2K" club is opening with a "Flashback Fridays" event

FLASH in shaw, is having a "Reboot" party with a "Flash Bar"

DC9 the basement and rooftop club on 9th street is hosting a free "Lost Birthdays" party.

Opera Ultra Lounge on Eye Street is hosting the "Return of #OperaFridays"

The Living Room located in Logan Circle will reopen after a longtime closing, this Friday