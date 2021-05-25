Memorial Day holiday travel: Worst days and times to hit the road

Millions of people will travel this year during the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says 34 million Americans are planning road trips – up over 50 percent from last year. Another nearly 2.5 million Americans will board airplanes this Memorial Day.

SUMMER TRAVEL SURGE EXPECTED ACROSS DC REGION

Travel experts say that because many missed a year of vacation due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions they are looking to make up for it this summer.

Nearly 935,000 people in the Washington, D.C. metro area are predicted to kick-off the summer holiday travel season with a trip on Memorial Day -- an increase of almost 60 percent over last year.

HISTORICALLY, THE WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL OVER THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY SEASON ARE:

Thursday, May 27 – Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28 – Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 – Midday

Sunday, May 30 – Midday

Monday, May 31 – Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

EXPECT 10 PERCENT INCREASE IN DELAYS:

Thursday, May 27

Along Interstate-95 South

Along Interstate-395 to VA-123

Between 3:30–5:30 PM