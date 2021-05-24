Summer travel surge expected across DC region

A significant rebound in travel is expected across the D.C. region this summer. According to new numbers from AAA Mid-Atlantic, 71 percent of D.C. residents are planning to take a trip over the summer months.

AAA says most are being driven by their need for a "quick getaway" while others are looking for a more extravagant trip -- known as "revenge travel" -- after missing a year of vacation due to pandemic restrictions.

COVID-19 related travel safety remain a factor influencing the summer travel plans of Washingtonians, AAA says. Nearly 43 percent say they still have COVID-related travel concerns while 27 percent feel that their being fully vaccinated is the driving force behind travel plans.

AAA also says that 61 percent in D.C. say they plan to travel with only those in their household or those in their established COVID-19 bubble when planning their next trip.

Nearly 935,000 people in the Washington, D.C. metro area are predicted to kick-off the summer holiday travel season with a trip on Memorial Day -- an increase of almost 60 percent over last year when much of the country and the world was under COVID travel restrictions. Most of them -- over 866,000 -- will drive.

In total, AAA says 2.78 million D.C., Maryland and Virginia residents will venture more than 50 miles from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend -- with 2.58 million residents traveling by automobile.

Nationally, AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home from May 27 through May 31 -- also an increase of 60 percent from last year.