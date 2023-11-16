Expand / Collapse search

Medical emergency causes delays on I-495 in Chevy Chase

CHEVY CHASE, Md. - A driver's medical emergency caused delays along the Capital Beltway in Chevy Chase early Thursday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene along the outer loop of I-495 at the ramp to Connecticut Ave (MD-185) around 6:30 a.m.

A driver experienced a medical emergency in their vehicle. First responders were on the scene assisting.

Traffic on the ramp was backed up to the lanes of the highway.

