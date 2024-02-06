Who is Dr. Monique Felder? MCPS appoints new interim superintendent following split with McKnight

The Montgomery County School Board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Monique Felder as interim superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools on Tuesday.

Her appointment comes days after the district announced it had parted ways with Dr. Monifa McKnight.

McKnight's controversial departure was believed to be related to the failed investigation into former Farquhar Middle School Principal Joel Beidleman, who was promoted to Paint Branch High School principal last summer, despite years of serious complaints made against him, alleging sexual harassment and bullying, among other serious concerns.

That report was addressed by the board in a meeting Tuesday. The board president says they will ensure corrective actions are taken, including a comprehensive review of their reporting policy.

"These are systemic failures. Moreover, the board which is meant to act as the public’s voice in the school system and exist to provide oversight in the school system was not informed in a timely manner and therefore could not provide that much-needed oversight. But that does not let the board off the hook. We intend to do better," said MCPS Board President Karla Silvestre.

The appointment of Felder was approved by the school board unanimously and she will lead the school system through the end of the school year.

The timeline Montgomery County officials began communicating with Felder about this role is vague. When asked, Felder said the contact was "recent." MCPS says it was in the past few weeks but did not offer a clear date of when she was notified about the job.

Felder has more than 32 years of experience in public education, having served as the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in North Carolina, where she was nominated as regional superintendent of the year. She was also the chief academic officer for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Felder also has ties to Montgomery County. This is where her teaching career began. While with MCPS, she served as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

"Montgomery County Public Schools is my home. It has always held a special place in my heart. I hold every district I have ever worked in to the standards that are here. So, this is just an opportunity of a lifetime," Felder said.

At Tuesday's news conference, Felder was asked about a previous financial disclosure situation from her time serving in Nashville.

Felder herself addressed this Tuesday, saying it was a simple error. She was subjected to an audit following the incident but said it was determined to be "unsubstantiated."

The school board says they are aware and confident that she will be able to serve in her new role appropriately.

"The Board is confident that Dr. Felder is a trustworthy, upstanding and highly respected educational leader who will be able to competently guide MCPS through this transition," a statement from the school board Monday read.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM DR. FELDER BELOW

Dear MCPS Families, Students, and Community,

I hope this message finds you all well. It is with immense pleasure and a sense of coming home that I write to reintroduce myself as the Interim Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools. To many of you, I am not a new face, but rather a returning one with a career spanning 32 years in education, deeply intertwined with the fabric of this incredible district.

To me, joining the Montgomery County Public Schools team feels like a homecoming. I have deep roots in this district, having served at every level, from being a classroom teacher, which I absolutely loved, to a central office administrator. My journey has been a testament to the opportunities and support this community has provided me. I have more than three decades of experience as an educator, beginning as a classroom teacher, progressing to a principal right here in MCPS, and eventually serving in the role of Chief Academic Officer in another district. Most recently, I served as the superintendent of Orange County Schools in North Carolina.

After nearly a decade away from MCPS, I am honored, humbled and thrilled to be back in the district that shaped me as an educator and leader. As a mother of three and a grandmother of five, I understand firsthand both the joys and challenges of raising children in today's world. My commitment to the students and families of this district is unwavering.

In my role as the interim superintendent, my primary focus is to create stability for our district. I aim to provide consistency for our staff, students, and families and to ensure a smooth transition for the next superintendent. My goal is to close out the 2023-24 school year strong, with an uncompromised focus on what matters most: our students.

I will be actively present in our schools, classrooms, hallways, and the community at large. I am eager to listen to you, to learn about your immediate challenges and points of pride and to build your trust in me through transparency and engagement. I am committed to being an approachable leader who values the voices of all stakeholders.

I am serving as an interim superintendent to allow our school board time to hear from you, our community, about the values and skills you'd like to see in the next district superintendent. Your input will be invaluable in shaping the future of MCPS.

In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to meeting with principals, staff, teachers, students, families, and the broader Montgomery County community. Together, we will ensure that our students have everything they need to succeed.

Thank you for your warm welcome back to MCPS. I am excited to work alongside you all to provide the best possible educational experience for our students.

In service to children,

Monique T. Felder, Ph.D.

Interim Superintendent