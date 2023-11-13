Mayor Bowser declares public emergency for DC amid juvenile crime crisis, opioid epidemic

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency in the District and says her office will utilize new tools to combat two critical issues plaguing the city: the ongoing opioid crisis and the rise in violence among youth.

Bowser’s office says the public emergency declaration will allow the D.C. government to "respond more efficiently and urgently" to these two problems by authorizing "expedited procurement, the disbursement of funds, and the activation, implementation, and coordination of mutual aid agreements between the District and federal, state, or local jurisdictions, as appropriate."

"Although each of these urgent situations are, to some extent, geographically concentrated, the nature of the two emergencies demands city-wide responses," a release from Bowser’s office read.

When it comes to the opioid crisis, new data shows that between 2018 and 2022, fatal opioid-related overdoses in the District have more than doubled, from 213 to 461. And in 2022, 96% of these fatal opioid-related overdoses were from fentanyl.

As part of the emergency declaration, D.C. agencies including the Department of Behavioral Health, D.C. Health, and D.C. Fire and EMS will be required to input suspected non-fatal overdoses into a common data tracking system.

Bowser’s office says this will "provide a complete picture of opioid-related fatal and suspected non-fatal overdoses as they occur," to help District leaders identify hotspots and deploy outreach teams and harm reduction support to them.

When it comes to cracking down on juvenile crime, D.C. residents have been calling for action from city leaders and the Metropolitan Police Department for months.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 458 arrests of juveniles for robbery, including carjacking, homicide, or assault with a dangerous weapon — a 10% increase from 2022. Data also shows that juveniles represent about one-third of the total arrests for carjackings this year, coming in at a staggering 151.

Additionally, the Mayor’s Office says from January to October of this year, 97 juveniles have been shot — 15 fatally — and in just the last five weeks alone, five kids on court-ordered electronic monitoring have been killed.

"This number alone tells us that we have to provide more intervention for kids who are in trouble," Bowser said during a press conference Monday. "To that end, this public emergency will allow us to increase capacity more quickly and efficiently across the continuum of placements for kids that are ordered by judges into care."

Bowser says the District is looking to immediately secure more spaces for placements and address capacity issues within the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services at both the Youth Services Center secure facility and youth shelters.

Part of the order will help speed up construction at the detention center to add ten new beds. It will also incentivize private providers to open additional shelter homes, group homes and shelter beds.

This became a front-page issue about three weeks ago when news broke that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a Northeast D.C. carjacking and fatal crash had actually been released from DYRS custody just days before because there was not enough bed space at shelter locations for girls, in particular.

In a juvenile hearing Monday morning, a D.C. Superior Court Judge discussed holding the D.C. government in contempt of court, saying this is an issue the judge raised about a year ago. The mayor’s team claims they didn’t see an uptick in placements until October when four girls had to be put on a waiting list.

"I mean, we can talk about numbers and otherwise, certainly, if you look over time, the agency has expanded and taken away from bed space, as necessary. We do that based upon population and also being good stewards of the resources we have," said Lindsey Appiah, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. "Over the past six months, right like by and large for most of those months, there has been no shelter waitlist for girls."

But Bowser says this is a community effort and while the city works to do its part, those charged with caring for these children need to step up as well.

"Again, I need to emphasize how much the community needs to come together on this issue of young people involved in crime," Bowser said. "We need parents and caregivers to make sure they know where their teenagers are and what they’re doing. If you need help with your child, you need to reach out."

The order will remain in effect for the next 15 days.

"We are just going to keep pushing on all fronts and we know that as the ecosystem itself corrects, there are more accountability measures, [as] prevention efforts take hold…it will drive down numbers. We will get there," Bowser said.