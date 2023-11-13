'You're taking a human life:' Viral video allegedly shows DC teens discussing difference in criminal charges

A video being shared widely across social media appears to show juveniles in D.C. discussing the difference in charges between armed robbery, armed carjacking and murder.

In the video, two juveniles can be seen arguing about whether armed robbery and armed carjacking are worse than committing murder. Social media posts identify those in the video as "D.C. teens."

"He's saying he'd rather commit murder than armed robbery … armed robbery is what we're doing," one of the teens can be heard saying.

"It's armed robbery and an armed carjacking … it's both of them combined, that's higher than murder," the other teen says in the video.

"You're taking a human life," argues the first teen. "You'd rather take a human's life and get life than rob someone and get ten to twelve years."

Off camera, a third person chimes in.

"Murder is a gun charge, possession of a gun, murder, first-degree murder … that's like eight charges in one case."

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing the video has been seen over 170,000 times.

FOX 5 attempted to ask D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the video Monday morning, but was not permitted to.







