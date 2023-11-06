DC council member exposes 'inhumane' conditions at Youth Services Center

D.C.'s Youth Rehabilitation Services is under scrutiny after several recent incidents – including a violent brawl at a Northeast facility between staff and juveniles.

The agency is now on its third director within the past year.

On Monday, D.C. Councilmembers Trayon White and Anita Bonds did a walkthrough of the coed Youth Services Center facility that White describes as "inhumane."

"What we saw today is alarming," White said after the visit. "Youth are complaining that they don’t have soap. Soap! They are forced to use hand sanitizer to wash up."

For White, the stories he heard were shocking.

After what he calls an emergency pop-up visit, the Ward 8 council member says the juveniles at the Youth Services Center are frustrated, and acting out due to a lack of resources.

"This facility is very short-staffed, and as a result of the short staffing, it's compromising the integrity of this institution and our services for our young people," he explained.

On Tuesday, D.C. Council is expected to vote on several nominations — including the new director for the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

Back in June, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Sam Abed as acting director. Before joining Bowser's administration, Abed served as the secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for over a decade.

If confirmed by the council, he replaces former director Hilary Cairns, who was asked to resign back in February.

"There is no continuity in leadership," White told FOX 5.

"I think this is the fourth one in the past 5 – 6 years. That’s a lot," said Sandra Seegars, founder of Concerned Residents Against Violence.

Seegars hopes Abed is here to stay.

"I’m hoping he will be able to direct the youth in the right direction," she said. "I hope he has the staff that will do what he needs them to do to help the city do what they need to do with the youth."

FOX 5 did reach out to DYRS about Councilmember White's comments.

In a statement, Acting Director Abed said: "We are fully committed to ensuring the long-term safety and security of our staff members and residents. Our unwavering commitment to our mission means that we will continue to provide the necessary support in the most nurturing and least restrictive environment while ensuring public safety remains a top priority."