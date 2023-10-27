DC police ID 16-year-old killed after crashing carjacked vehicle at northeast traffic circle

Authorities have identified the teenage girl they say was killed when she crashed a carjacked vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast D.C.

Police say 16-year-old Kendra Outlaw was behind the wheel of a Honda Pilot around 1:45 a.m. when she crashed at a traffic circle at Brentwood Road and Bryant Street. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned onto its roof before striking another car and coming to rest.

At the same time, a Toyota Camry that was involved in a carjacking crashed at the same traffic circle when the driver lost control and plowed into a retaining wall on Bryant Street, police say.

Investigators say Outlaw died at the scene. A 15-year-old girl from D.C., who was a passenger in the Toyota, was arrested at the scene for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Two others from the Toyota fled before police arrived.

Officers say the Honda was taken in a carjacking on October 26 in the 3700 block of Southern Avenue. They say the Toyota was taken in a carjacking on October 25 in Prince George's County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.