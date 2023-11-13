'I will shoot you': Oxycodone stolen from CVS pharmacy in Dupont Circle during armed robbery

Authorities say an armed robber stole a bottle of oxycodone at gunpoint from a CVS pharmacy in D.C.

The incident happened Sunday just after 10 a.m. at the Dupont Circle location.

Police say the suspect approached the counter and pulled silver handgun before telling the pharmacy worker, "I need all the oxycontin you have, you have five minutes, I will shoot you.'

The pharmacist retrieved one bottle of oxycodone and gave it to the worker who threw it to the suspect. After demanding a second bottle, the armed robber fled eastbound toward the Dupont Circle Metro.

The gunman is described as 6-feet-1-inch-tall with a dark complexion. He was wearing a baseball cap, black sunglasses, a navy-blue jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.