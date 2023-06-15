Maryland Zoo rehabilitates rescued otter pup

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is rehabilitating a female North American river otter pup that was found stranded on the shores of the Susquehanna River in Elk Neck State Park.

Park officials say they waited and watched for any signs of its mother but when she didn't return a local animal rehabilitation facility was contacted before the decision was made to bring the pup to the Zoo for care.

"Otters that young are very vulnerable without their mother," said Erin Cantwell Grimm Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo. "They need to eat every few hours, so our hospital staff has been working around the clock."

The pup was roughly 40 days old at the time of rescue.

