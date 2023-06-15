Bear caught on camera roaming through Potomac neighborhood

A bear was spotted on camera roaming through a neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland earlier this week.

The bear was briefly seen going through the Ashleigh neighborhood off of Seven Locks Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. It's the latest bear sighting in the DMV.

Last week, a black bear now known affectionately as "Franklin The Bear" was tranquilized and released back into the wild after a day-long saga in Northwest D.C. He was first seen sleeping in a tree around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Franklin Street. After making his way through several backyards, Franklin was captured and released into a wooded area in Maryland.

Just a day before that, a black bear was seen in the 4300 block of Oglethorpe Street in Hyattsville.

Maryland Wildlife officials say never feed bears and remind residents that it is illegal to do so in the state. They say if you encounter a bear, try to remain calm, make the bear aware of your presence and back away slowly.

