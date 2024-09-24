Maryland sues Dali ship owners, managers over Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a lawsuit against Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., the owners and managers of the M/V Dali, for the ship’s collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge which resulted in the bridge’s destruction and long-term economic and travel disruptions to the region.

"For the past six months, and into the foreseeable future, Marylanders have had and will continue to shoulder the costs and burden caused by the misconduct of Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. We have grieved the loss of six lives and mourned alongside their families. We have endured increased traffic and altered work commutes, degrading even the quality of the air we breathe. Our state has lost valuable tax and toll revenues, and Maryland’s economy has been disrupted," Brown said Tuesday. "Maryland will rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, but Marylanders should not have to pay for the Dali owner’s and manager’s negligence and incompetence."

"Marylanders rallied and moved in partnership to take bold action following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. But the presence of action doesn’t mean the absence of accountability. We can – and we will – pursue both at the same time," Moore said. "We will continue to work together to come back from this historic catastrophe, rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and make Marylanders whole."

The Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, causing its catastrophic collapse, the deaths of six men, and injuries to two others. The wreckage fell into the Patapsco River, blocking access to much of the Port of Baltimore. Shipping and trucking were diverted around one of the busiest ports on the East Coast, causing major financial and transportation disruptions.

Prior to the collision, the Dali experienced two electrical power failures in quick succession, leading to a loss of propulsion and steering. The ship’s backup systems failed, and the crew was unable to restore power. The pilots’ attempts to engage a bow thruster and drop the anchor were not executed in time to prevent the crash, according to Brown.

Brown said the State’s investigation concluded that the disaster was entirely preventable, noting that the Dali had experienced similar power failures the day before the incident.

Image 1 of 20 ▼ Traffic on the Bay Bridge was temporarily halted Monday as the Dali - the cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March causing it to collapse – passed beneath on its way to Norfolk, Virginia, where it will receive extensive repairs.

The ship’s owner and operator failed to diagnose or correct the power failures before departure and did not inform the two pilots who boarded to guide the ship out of the port, Brown said. The power failure stemmed from a longstanding vibration issue that damaged transformers and switchboards, causing nuts and bolts to come loose and fall out. This damage led to a loose connection, resulting in the first power failure on March 26, he said.

Additionally, the ship’s equipment, designed to automatically restore electrical power, malfunctioned because the management and crew intentionally bypassed critical safety features, Brown added. These unsafe conditions had persisted for months, and the owner and operator did not address them, he continued. They also failed to properly train the crew to handle such emergencies, Brown continued.

According to Brown, further failures by the owner and operator also contributed to the disaster. For instance, Brown said power was briefly restored after the initial failure but was lost again because the fuel supply to the ship’s electrical generators had been recklessly reconfigured to run on the wrong fuel pump.

In addition to the severe economic disruptions, Brown added that the collision also resulted in the discharge of pollutants and hazardous materials into the Patapsco River and worsened air quality due to increased traffic on roads and highways. He said the impacts of the collapse will disproportionately affect communities already facing significant health and economic challenges.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Maryland seeks punitive damages and compensation for:

- Replacement of the bridge;

- All costs associated with the emergency response, salvage, demolition, and benefits paid to affected - workers and businesses;

- Lost revenues, including tolls, fees, and taxes;

- Indemnification, damages, and attorneys’ fees pursuant to the Tariff;

- Damage to the State’s natural resources;

- All costs related to environmental contamination and penalties;

- Increased wear and tear on the State’s infrastructure; and

- Other forms of economic loss flowing from the destruction of the bridge.

Brown continued that Maryland has incurred substantial damages due to the Dali’s negligence, and these damages continue to accumulate. The full extent of the damages will be detailed through expert testimony during the litigation, he said.

Brown said the owners and managers of the Dali are seeking to limit their liability to the value of the ship, an amount far below the state’s damages.

Brown said that with the lawsuit, Maryland is asking the court to reject this request and hold Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine fully accountable for their negligence, mismanagement, and incompetence.

A link to the lawsuit can be found online.

