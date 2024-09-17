Baltimore bridge collapse: Families of victims to file lawsuit

Families of the victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse are taking legal action.

According to a press release, the families are seeking justice and are planning to file a claim with public interest and plaintiff-side appellate firm Gupta Wessler LLP.

The wife of victim Miguel Luna, Maria del Carmen Castellón, spoke Tuesday at a press conference about her late husband and reflected on the tragedy that took the lives of six men on March 26.

The six victims were construction workers working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge overnight when a 985-foot-long cargo ship collided, causing the bridge to collapse.

"It was a long an agonizing night for the families, including the three families who are present right here today, as they waited for the news of their loved ones — most who never returned home," said Gustavo Torres, CASA’s executive director. "No financial loss can compare to the loss of human life … no legal loophole should ever be able to erase the value of a human life."

In addition to the lawsuit, the families are calling for essential policy changes to protect construction workers.