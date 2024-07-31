Bodycam video shows dramatic rescue of Baltimore Key Bridge collapse survivor

New body camera video shows Baltimore Police's response to the tragic Key Bridge collapse that left six people dead in March.

The hour-long video is from the moments just after the Dali cargo ship slammed into the bridge.

Along with police reaction, the video shows the moment a construction worker is brought back to land after being rescued from the Patapsco River.

He was the only survivor of a construction crew that was sent falling hundreds of feet after the ship collided with the bridge.

Maryland officials are still working to clear the remaining debris before crews can begin construction on a new bridge.



