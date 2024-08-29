Nebraska-based company wins $73M contract to rebuild Maryland’s Key Bridge

article

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board has approved a $73 million contract with Kiewit Infrastructure Co. to kick off the first phase of replacing the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The contract, awarded through a Progressive Design-Build process, marks the beginning of a major infrastructure overhaul set to commence in 2025.

The MDTA’s Progressive Design-Build approach brings together design and construction under one entity, fostering collaboration between the project team, local communities, and stakeholders.

The aim is to ensure open communication and inclusive partnership opportunities, particularly for small and disadvantaged businesses. The accelerated timeline for the project will require a significant amount of skilled labor to complete the construction safely and efficiently.

In this two-phase process, the Nebraska-based Kiewit Infrastructure Co. has been selected as the qualified team to lead the initial services, which include developing the project scope and requirements.

If Phase 1 is successfully completed, Kiewit will have exclusive negotiating rights for Phase 2, which covers the final design, engineering, and construction.

Should a guaranteed maximum price not be agreed upon, the MDTA will seek alternative contracting mechanisms to deliver the work.

Additionally, the MDTA Board has temporarily suspended toll collection on I-695/Exit 44 until the completion of the rebuild project.

This initiative, which began as a pilot program in May, aims to mitigate the impact on local traffic while providing truck and commercial vehicles with direct access to the Port of Baltimore. The MDTA believes this will minimize disruption to surrounding communities and traffic, contributing to a safer and more efficient transportation environment.

In July, the Federal Highway Administration granted a Categorical Exclusion classification and National Environmental Policy Act approval for the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project. The FHWA determined that since the new bridge will be built within the right-of-way of the existing bridge and maintain the same four-lane capacity, the project is not expected to significantly impact the community, natural, or cultural resources.

The MDTA also issued a Request for Proposals in July for the General Engineering Consultant, who will serve as the MDTA’s engineering representative for the project.

The $75 million contract is expected to be awarded in January 2025.

As the design progresses, the MDTA will continue to engage with Maryland residents to keep them informed about the future of the bridge.

The new bridge is expected to open in the fall of 2028.

For more information, visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com.