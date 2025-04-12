Mistakenly deported Maryland man 'alive and secure' according to state department

article

As of 5pm on Saturday, April 12, a Trump Administration representative claims the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported is currently "alive and secure" in a prison in El Salvador.

The latest information, according to a court-ordered update, is that 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia is "alive and secure" in a "Terrorism Confinement Center" in El Salvador.

This statement came in a court filing that was required before 5pm on Saturday.

According to the filing, Michael G. Kozak, a Senior Bureau Official of the U.S. State Department declares "under penalty of perjury" that based on his "personal knowledge, reasonable inquiry, and information obtained from other State Department employees," Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is alive, secure and being detained by the authority of El Salvador.

District Judge Paula Zeni is requiring the U.S. Government to provide daily updates on Garcia's whereabouts and what the government is doing to bring him back to Maryland.

Moments before the update from the Department of Justice, Garcia's attorney did actually file a motion to hold the Justice Department "in contempt."