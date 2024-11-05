Live results: Maryland Right to Reproductive Freedom Ballot Measure

Polls close in Maryland at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. See the results in real time.

Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.

In Maryland, Ballot Question 1 stated it would confirm an individual's right to "reproductive freedom" decisions and "pregnancy."

"The proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue or end the individual’s pregnancy," read the initiative when voters in Maryland cast their ballots.

Maryland already has abortion rights protected in state law. If Ballot Question 1 passes, reproductive rights will be included in the state constitution as another layer of protection should the U.S. Supreme Court move to restrict abortion rights again after overturning Roe v. Wade.

