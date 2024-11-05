Expand / Collapse search
Live results: Maryland Right to Reproductive Freedom Ballot Measure

By
Published  November 5, 2024 7:50pm EST
BETHESDA, Md. - Polls close in Maryland at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. See the results in real time.

Reproductive rights on the ballot in Maryland, but not 'abortion'

Maryland voters will be asked to decide if abortion rights should be put into the state constitution when they cast their ballots on Election Day. But some folks are asking why the wording of the ballot question doesn’t ever mention the word "abortion" at all.

In Maryland, Ballot Question 1 stated it would confirm an individual's right to "reproductive freedom" decisions and "pregnancy." 

"The proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue or end the individual’s pregnancy," read the initiative when voters in Maryland cast their ballots. 

Maryland already has abortion rights protected in state law. If Ballot Question 1 passes, reproductive rights will be included in the state constitution as another layer of protection should the U.S. Supreme Court move to restrict abortion rights again after overturning Roe v. Wade.

