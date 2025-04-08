Parents arrested after gun goes off in 3rd-grader's backpack: police

Officials say the parents of a third-grade student who had a handgun discharge while in their backpack have been arrested.

What we know:

Ciara Armstead, 36, and Terrence Carroll, Jr., 34, were charged last evening with Recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14 (misdemeanor) and While having custody of a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered (felony).

The pair have been released on bond.

The backstory:

The incident occurred Monday around 10:50 a.m. at Lee Hill Elementary, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Once the gun went off, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer on site. No students or staff were injured during the incident.

Officials say the student did not intend to do harm.