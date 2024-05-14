Maryland Primary Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polls open across state; wet weather greets voters

Maryland’s primary election day is underway. FOX 5 has live updates as voters cast their ballots. Here's everything you need to know about Maryland Primary Election Day 2024.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy stopped by FOX 5 with a look at other important issues voters are considering when heading to the polls - including combating crime.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks spoke with FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick about what the Senate race means to her.

Maryland voters are trickling into polling places Tuesday morning. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone have been locked in a contentious and expensive battle for Maryland’s Senate Democratic primary.

Maryland’s primary elections are underway, and voters are being greeted by wet weather.

The rain moved into the region during the early morning. Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find all the information you need to know about Maryland Primary Election Day 2024 online in the FOX 5 Voter Guide.