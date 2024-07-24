Three men shot, 1 dead in Shaw neighborhood near Kennedy Rec Center

Gunfire erupted Wednesday in the Shaw neighborhood near Seventh and O Streets Northwest, leaving one man dead and two others injured.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m., with police swiftly responding to the scene. Officers have cordoned off the area as they scour for evidence, including shell casings.

The shooting occurred near the Kennedy Recreation Center, close to a basketball court and supermarket.

According to eyewitnesses, three individuals were struck by gunfire. Police previously said four people were shot, but later confirmed that only three men were struck.

Officials said the victim who was in critical condition and unresponsive has died, while the other two other victims are at the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Tom Lynch, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, arrived at the scene to coordinate with detectives gathering information. Investigators are examining vehicles for bullet holes and additional evidence.

The Real Time Crime Center produced images of a suspect vehicle and detectives have shared one with the public. They are now looking for that silver SUV.

As the investigation continues, MPD urges anyone with information to come forward.

