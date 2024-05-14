An alert was issued to members of the Maryland General Assembly Tuesday afternoon, urging anyone inside the Maryland State House to evacuate the area and head home due to a bomb threat.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Annapolis Police Department said it received a phone call from an individual making a bomb threat to the Maryland State House.

The General Assembly and employees inside were notified just before 4 p.m.

Several Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis Police officers responded to the building on 100 State Circle to investigate the threat.

At 5:21 p.m. a Maryland State Police spokesperson said that officers had combed the area completely and given the all-clear.

The spokesperson said that the State House has resumed normal operations.

