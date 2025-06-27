Maryland parents can pull kids from public school lessons using LGBTQ books

The Brief The Supreme Court ruled on two major cases on Friday morning. Birthright citizenship case : The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, suspending lower court rulings about birthright citizenship while the case is pending in the high court. LGBTQ+ books in schools : Justices ruled that Montgomery County parents have the right to opt their children out of elementary lessons featuring LGBTQ-themed books.



On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Maryland parents with religious objections can now pull their children from public school lessons using LGBTQ storybooks.

What we know:

According to the associated press, the high court made the decision to reverse lower-court rulings in favor of the Montgomery County school system in suburban Washington.

Although the decision is not a final ruling in the case, it was suggested that the parents will ultimately win.

A number of the removals were organized by Moms for Liberty and other conservative organizations that advocate for more parental input over what books are available to students.

The backstory:

Back in April, the court heard arguments in a Montgomery County, Maryland case.

A group of parents is challenging the MCPS school board’s policy that does not allow them to opt out their kids from lessons that include LGBTQ-themed books such as Uncle Bobby’s Wedding and Love, Violet.

The parents say the content is sexual, confusing, and inappropriate for young schoolchildren.

Lawyers for MCPS argued that allowing an opt-out is disruptive and could lead to parents pulling their students out of lessons like science classes that teach the theory of evolution.

Lower courts have backed the schools.