LIVE: Supreme Court rules on birthright citizenship, Montgomery County LBGTQ books & more

The Brief There are two major cases we're watching Friday: Birthright citizenship case : The Supreme Court ruled on whether federal judges can issue nationwide injunctions, not on the constitutionality of birthright citizenship itself — a decision that could reshape judicial power over presidential policies. LGBTQ+ books in schools : Justices will decide if Montgomery County parents have a right to opt their children out of elementary lessons featuring LGBTQ-themed books; lower courts have so far upheld the school district's policy.



The Supreme Court will issue its final six opinions of the current term Friday — from cases it heard in the spring and possibly some emergency petitions.

U.S. Supreme Court birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, suspending lower court rulings about birthright citizenship while the case is pending at the high court.

At the heart of the matter was President Donald Trump’s executive order that aimed to end birthright citizenship, which is the policy that anyone born in the United States automatically becomes a U.S. citizen.

The court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, voting to "partially stay," or suspend the lower court rulings, while the case is pending in the Supreme Court.

The justices wrote that universal injunctions "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts."

Montgomery County LGBTQ books

The Supreme Court's decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor allows parents to opt out their children from lessons that utilize LGBTQ+ themed storybooks.

"Today’s decision strikes a balance between the rights of parents to act in accordance with their religious beliefs while still allowing public schools to reflect their greater community," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. "These parents from a variety of religious backgrounds did not seek to ban or remove material or in any way encourage the bullying or marginalization of any other child or family. They simply wanted the ability to opt their children out of lessons that conflicted with their religious beliefs."

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart says "this ruling undermines the hard work that Montgomery County and counties across the nation have taken to promote a culture of respect and inclusivity, where everyone is seen and valued as their true and authentic selves."

Congressional districts in Louisiana

Lower courts have struck down two Louisiana congressional maps since 2022 and the justices are weighing whether to send state lawmakers back to the map-drawing board for a third time.

The case involves the interplay between race and politics in drawing political boundaries in front of a conservative-led court that has been skeptical of considerations of race in public life.

At arguments in March, several of the court’s conservative justices suggested they could vote to throw out the map and make it harder, if not impossible, to bring redistricting lawsuits under the Voting Rights Act.

Before the court now is a map that created a second Black majority congressional district among Louisiana’s six seats in the House of Representatives. The district elected a Black Democrat in 2024.

A three-judge court found that the state relied too heavily on race in drawing the district, rejecting Louisiana’s arguments that politics predominated, specifically the preservation of the seats of influential members of Congress, including Speaker Mike Johnson. The Supreme Court ordered the challenged map to be used last year while the case went on.

Lawmakers only drew that map after civil rights advocates won a court ruling that a map with one Black majority district likely violated the landmark voting rights law.

Porn age verification

The Supreme Court sided with Texas over a law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of users before allowing them to access the sites.

A group representing the adult entertainment industry, including websites like Pornhub, challenged the law, claiming it violated the First Amendment.

Texas argued that minors are able to get around current age verification requirements too easily.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court sided with Texas.

The decision could have an impact on several states that have passed similar legislation.

