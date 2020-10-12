Protests outside Supreme Court on final day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Protesters filled the streets around the Supreme Court Thursday on the final day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Group of prosecutors says they’ll refuse to press charges for abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Dozens of elected prosecutors and attorneys general from across the country issued a joint statement saying that they will not criminalize abortion even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declared Monday that Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written," encapsulating her conservative approach to the law that has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett addresses Senate Judiciary Committee
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett discusses her approach to the law during a hearing on Capitol Hill.
Democrats targeting healthcare during Supreme Court hearings
Presidential candidate Joe Biden says Senate Democrats should make health care the focus of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, not the conservative judge’s Catholic faith.
Supreme Court nom hearings protests prompt 21 arrests
Twenty-one people were arrested during protests against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Monday morning in D.C.