Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence

Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for the shooting on Friday.

READ MORE: 2 adults arrested in vicious Metrobus assault

According to police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, October 11, in the 800 block of 21st Street.

A police report indicates that officers responded to the shooting and found a man, Eric King, 28, of Northeast, inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

King was later pronounced dead by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to the MPD report, King and a witness were involved in an "intimate encounter," when Walker entered the bedroom demanding that the two people stop.

READ MORE: Man wanted for multiple sexual offenses at Target stores in the region: Leesburg Police

Walker was then was asked to leave, and after refusing, he pulled out a gun and shot King.

Police say Walker and King new each other prior to the incident, but they did not indicate what their relationship was.

Walker faces a charge of Second Degree Murder while Armed.