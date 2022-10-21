Man wanted for multiple sexual offenses at Target stores in the region: Leesburg Police

article

Leesburg Police are looking for a man who is believed to have committed multiple sexual offenses at Target stores in the region.

Police received a report of a sexual battery that had occurred on Wednesday in a Target store located at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road NE.

The adult female victim reported that she was shopping shortly before 7 p.m. in the seasonal section at Target when an adult male holding a clipboard approached her and groped her.

READ MORE: Prince George's County teacher arrested for sex abuse of a minor

He immediately fled the store and left the area in a newer model white Dodge Caravan.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 30 years old, 5'7" tall, weighing 140 lbs., and wearing a white dress shirt with white pants, a gray denim jacket, and black sneakers.

It was reported that prior to the assault, the suspect was observed walking around the store approaching customers with a clipboard soliciting donations.

READ MORE: Spotsylvania mother charged with murder after 4-year-old eats sizable amount of THC gummies

The suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally.

Leesburg Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).