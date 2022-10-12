Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say

A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street.

Once inside the house, officers found a man, 28-year-old Eric King, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and groin.

The victim was later pronounced dead by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to a police report from MPD, the victim and a witness were involved in an "intimate encounter," when the suspect entered the bedroom demanding the two people stop.

The suspect was then was asked to leave, and after refusing, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police did not indicate if the suspect was taken into custody.

They also did not reveal if the suspect, victim, or witness knew each other prior to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a tip to the department's text line at 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.