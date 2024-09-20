Maryland judge finds evidence for probable cause, holding student in attempted murder case

A Maryland judge ruled on Friday that there is sufficient evidence to hold 16-year-old Jaiden Ochieng on attempted murder charges related to a March incident in Germantown.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reported from the courthouse, where Ochieng’s public defender emphasized the presumption of innocence. "Obviously based on the scant evidence that you heard today, it is much too soon to jump to any conclusions." he said after the hearing.

Ochieng’s public defender is not seeking to move the case to juvenile court but argues that the charges should be dropped.

Ochieng, a student at Northwest High School who is from from Clarksburg, faces charges stemming from an incident on Archdale Road. Police allege that around 2:59 p.m. on March 13, Ochieng arrived at the 19300 block of Archdale Road in a stolen Hyundai. He allegedly chased a 15-year-old male victim, who had just stepped off a school bus, and fired a handgun at him. The victim was not injured, and police later recovered two shell casings at the scene. Ochieng fled before officers arrived.

On September 6, officers obtained an arrest warrant and charged Ochieng with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and various firearms and theft-related offenses.

Ochieng has until October 18 to be indicted, at which point the case will move to Civil Court, or the charges will be dropped. Due to Maryland juvenile laws, the public will not be informed if he is indicted, even if he is charged as an adult.

Parents of students at Northwest High School expressed frustration earlier this month during a heated meeting with school officials after not being notified promptly when Ochieng had carried a loaded and stolen gun on campus during the school day prior to his arrest.

