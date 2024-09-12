Parents call for transparency after student charged with attempted murder arrested near Northwest HS

A Montgomery County teen arrested near his high school campus last Friday in connection to another crime has also been charged with possession of a gun on school grounds, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.

Administrators at Northwest High School sent a letter to parents on Sept. 11, five days after 16-year-old Jaiden Ochieng was arrested, informing them of the incident.

In the letter, Principal Scott Smith said school leaders were told about the arrest of the student after he was detained and said that the crime was "not related to our school."

"We are alarmed at what the police have discovered and while this did not occur on school campus, we know this information can be concerning," the letter continued.

According to officials, police were waiting to arrest the suspect after school and he was taken into custody just off campus.

He was initially wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and more from an incident back in March, where he's accused of trying to shoot a 15-year-old as the student got off the bus.

Friday's arrest brought more charges, including having a firearm on school property and having a loaded weapon as police believed the student had the gun throughout the day.

"This development is of great concern to our school community. We treat every day like there is the potential for imminent threat in all of our schools. We are thankful for the work of our law enforcement partners.

Police say the principal was not aware of the situation or the impending arrest of the student. They say school security was aware of the situation and there was no ongoing threat to the school.

Ochieng is being charged as an adult, which is why FOX 5 is naming him. He is being held without bond, according to police.

MCPS School Board members declined to comment on the matter.

But parents and teachers have reached out to FOX 5, concerned about the level of transparency from the district.

"I don't know what to make of it other than the fact that I'm really scared. This is not something that should happen on school grounds. Obviously, we have a problem in our country with guns and making it available for our kids who are still growing and need guidance," one Northwest High parent told FOX 5.

"I think if there's a gun with a student, especially with the environment today, I'd like to know about it. But again, whose responsibility is it to report it?" said Rick Store, the grandparent of another Northwest High School student. "The school is not the babysitter. If it happened off, then I think Montgomery County should report it. If it happened on, then the school should notify the parents."

FOX 5 spoke with Valerie Davis, who is with the Black Coalition for Excellence in Education in Montgomery County about transparency. She says the board has asked MCPS for years about providing clearer safety and security data but hasn't received it.

"You can't solve a problem if you're not willing to say what the problem is," Valerie Davis said. "There are more parents, more students, more staff members than there are administrators. We can do this together and that would be the preference, but we are going to do this because at the beginning and end of the day, the children belong to the families. They come home to the families."

In a statement, the Montgomery County Education Association, which represents 14,000 teachers and counselors, told FOX 5 that families deserve to be notified promptly.

"We are glad that no student or educator was harmed during these recent incidents," said MCEA President David Stein. "In addition to needing greater transparency, what these incidents underscore is the critical need for significant investments in mental health resources and staff who can help address students' needs before violent episodes occur." Stein added, "We must invest in systems and structures that aren't just reactive but are preemptive to prevent violence from occurring in the first place."

FOX 5 is continuing to follow this case.

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM PRINCIPAL SMITH BELOW