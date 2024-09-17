Expand / Collapse search

Parents ask for answers after student was arrested with a loaded gun near Maryland high school

September 17, 2024
Montgomery County school leaders are expected to answer questions from parents after a student was arrested with a loaded gun near Northwest High School.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Northwest High School leaders will be providing answers to parents and the community after a student was arrested with a loaded gun in Montgomery County. 

This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night. Parents and teachers have expressed their concerns about the initial incident and how things are being handled. Some told FOX 5's Homa Bash they're hoping to get some answers and others say they're up to speed with everything. 

"Of course, the student's safety is our main concern as parents and how this happened. We need more information, more details about the incident itself and what they are doing about it. That's more important to me," said Issa Hamad, a Northwest High School parent.

The suspect, 16-year-old Jaiden Ochieng from Clarksburg, a student at Northwest High School, was arrested on September 6. Parents, staff, and students were not informed of the arrest until five days later, following a FOX 5 report. 

Ochieng has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and various firearms and theft-related charges. 

"We certainly have some privacy limitations on what we can communicate about students. But we're also delighted to share as much information as we have it available and sometimes we don't get information on a timeline that a lot of people expect.," said MCPS Superintendent, Thomas Taylor. 

Ochieng is being held without bond and expected back in court on Friday.