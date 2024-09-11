16 year old arrested with loaded gun, charged with attempted murder in Maryland

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted first-degree murder in Germantown.

Police have arrested a Clarksburg teen following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 13, in the 19300 block of Archdale Road. According to police, around 2:59 p.m., 16-year-old Jaiden Ochieng arrived at the above location in a stolen Hyundai. Shortly after, a 15-year-old male victim got off a school bus at the location. Ochieng exited the Hyundai and chased after the victim, according to police.

He then pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot at the victim, who was not injured. After the shooting, Ochieng fled the scene. Officers located two shell casings in the area of Trophy Court and Archdale Road.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Ochieng, charging him with attempted first-degree-murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony and theft-related charges.

Police recovered a loaded handgun that the suspect had tossed prior to his arrest. Officers determined that the handgun was reported stolen out of Clinton, Maryland.

Following his arrest, additional charges were added to include possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a loaded handgun and underage possession of a firearm.

He has been charged as an adult and is being held without bond.