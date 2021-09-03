Maryland insurance commissioner advises flood victims to file claims as soon as possible

Many people in the DMV, are continuing to clean up from Wednesday’s severe weather that wreaked havoc and caused major flooding and damage all across.

According to Kathleen Birrane, Maryland Insurance Commissioner, people who are planning to file an insurance claim may not want to wait, for too long.

Birrane said, that means, taking pictures of everything right away.

"Don’t start cleaning up the mess until you have photographed and documented where things stood, so if there is standing water or if there is leakage or if something has happened to the roof take photographs of all of that," explained Birrane.

Birrane recommends minimizing the amount of damage, meaning move all objects and other personal items out of the way, if there are broken windows and a homeowner or renter can get to a safe area, place a tarp or plastic or plywood, to protect the space.

"If you need someone to help you with that insurance claim then you have two resources, first of all you have us, at the Maryland Insurance Administration," said Birrane.

"We are there to walk you through those claims and be an interface and help you negotiate and address issues and problems you are having with your insurance company and secondly, you can hire a public adjuster and those are the folks who are specially licensed to represent consumers with regards to the insurance company."

Birrane also advises flood victims to protect themselves with regards to contractors.

"When you are dealing with a contractor, make sure that you get multiple estimates and check, that the contractor is licensed with the Maryland Department of Labor," Birrane said.